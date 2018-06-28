CLOSE
BET Awards May Be Moving To Atlanta

View Of Cityscape Against Blue Sky

Source: Brett Barnhill / EyeEm / Getty

According to Fortune, the BET Awards might be moving to Atlanta next year. The awards, which celebrates black excellence in music, movies, sports, TV and other forms of entertainment. While Atlanta has become the hub for African-American entertainment, It makes perfect sense for an award show that spotlights African American entertainment should be held in Atlanta.

Atlanta also has been home to the Trumpet Awards, a similar celebration of African-American achievement that was started by Turner Broadcasting.

Houston and Austin also under consideration for the BET Awards in 2019.

