An active shooter hit The Capital Gazette in Annapolis today (June 28); multiple deaths have been reported at the newspaper’s headquarter.
At the time, the building has been evacuated and police have one suspect in custody.
When it first happened, an intern took to twitter asking for help.
And another employee shared details of the shooting.
The shooter’s motive is unclear. Stay tuned for more updates.
SOURCE: Fox Baltimore
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Newsroom In Annapolis was originally published on 92q.com