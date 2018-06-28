CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

No More Toys ‘R Us : Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed And It’s The Saddest Pic You’ll See Today

2 reads
Leave a comment
Inside A Toys R Us Inc Store

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

It’s a sad day for millennials and toy collectors everywhere!  Toys R Us closed their last stores in the US this week and now their beloved mascot Geoffrey Giraffe is unemployed.

 

A photo of Geoffrey in an empty store with his suitcase and vacation clothes is making it’s round on social media, and it’s probably the saddest thing you’ll see today.

The former magical store for kids is now a no mans land. Guess they children will be buying toys online from now on.

But the final message on the store’s website is what put the icing the sentimental cake:

https://twitter.com/itsjustruff/status/1012164959441227777

 

So long, Geoffrey! We shall meet again.

via GIPHY

No More Toys ‘R Us : Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed And It’s The Saddest Pic You’ll See Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading No More Toys ‘R Us : Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed And It’s The Saddest Pic You’ll See Today

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close