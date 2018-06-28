It’s a sad day for millennials and toy collectors everywhere! Toys R Us closed their last stores in the US this week and now their beloved mascot Geoffrey Giraffe is unemployed.

A photo of Geoffrey in an empty store with his suitcase and vacation clothes is making it’s round on social media, and it’s probably the saddest thing you’ll see today.

b r u h this is so sad pic.twitter.com/BHDM44w2J0 — g (@twistedlakes) June 28, 2018

The former magical store for kids is now a no mans land. Guess they children will be buying toys online from now on.

The Thomas section at the Toys R Us near me. Rip pic.twitter.com/PdJxbx7ffd — 💶💶LUCA$ 💵💵 (@luca_dollar) June 27, 2018

But the final message on the store’s website is what put the icing the sentimental cake:

https://twitter.com/itsjustruff/status/1012164959441227777

So long, Geoffrey! We shall meet again.

via GIPHY

No More Toys ‘R Us : Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed And It’s The Saddest Pic You’ll See Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: