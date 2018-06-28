CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: This Video Perfectly Captures People’s Reaction To Khloé Staying With Tristan Thompson

I know we shouldn't judge buuuut...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Ever since news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant, the athlete has been on many people’s hate list.

However, much to the public’s surprise, Khloé has stayed with playboy Tristan and the reactions have been mixed.

Their unstable relationship seemed to be resolved with a neat bow, even to the point where Kim Kardashian is making amends with Tristan. She made him unblock her on social media in an Insta Story recently…

 

How cute.

 

Of course, people are still baffled with Khloé’s choice to stay with Tristan. Nobody captured the public feeling better than viral comedic star LaLa.

 

Lol, there you have it.

That’s all you Khloé!

 

LOL: This Video Perfectly Captures People’s Reaction To Khloé Staying With Tristan Thompson was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading LOL: This Video Perfectly Captures People’s Reaction To Khloé Staying With Tristan Thompson

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close