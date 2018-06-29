Chance The Rapper Announces 7-Track Project With Kanye West

Via | HipHopDX
Chance The Rapper is indeed working with Kanye West on a seven-track project. The “No Problem” MC shared the news and provided an update on his long-discussed collaboration with Childish Gambino in an interview on Complex’s Open Late With Peter Rosenberg.
“I’ve been actively working on the project with Childish. I’m gonna do a seven-track [project] with ‘Ye,” he said about 13-minutes into the episode. “Kanye’s my favorite rapper that I followed without knowing for a long time.”
He continued, “Donald Glover is like the first rapper that was like, ‘Come on tour with me. I like your shit’ that no one’s ever heard of, my 10 Day shit. ‘I want you to come on out on the road with me.’
