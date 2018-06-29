CLOSE
Drake Confirms He’s A Father On “Scorpion”

ACL Music Festival 2015 - Weekend 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Drake dropped his highly anticipated double album, Scorpion on Friday (June 29) an on the album, he confirms rumors that he is now a father to a baby boy.

A few weeks ago, rumors surfaced that Drake had a son with Sophie Brussaux circulated following the release of Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” which claimed the rapper has a secret love child he was trying to keep secret. On the track “March 14,” Drake admits he is the father of Sophie Brussaux’s son Adonis.

“She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” he spits.

He continues: “Single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.”

Drake also addresses his son on the track “Emotionless” when he raps, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid.”

There are still some questions about his relationship with his son but for now we do have Drake’s confirmation that he is the father.

