CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

XXXTentacion’s Mother & 2 Brothers Named In Rapper’s Will

Although the slain rapper's girlfriend is expecting, children were not declared in the will.

3 reads
Leave a comment
xxxtentacion

Source: Photo: Instagram/xxxtentacion

The family of XXXTentacion was named in the rapper’s will, with the remainder of his fortunes going to his mother and siblings. Although the slain artist’s girlfriend is expecting a child, no children were named in the document.

From TMZ:

According to the will, filed with the court, XXX left all of his property in trust, with his mom as trustee. She filed docs saying the beneficiaries in the trust are her and XXX’s 2 brothers. The will states XXX has no children. It’s interesting … his mother claims a prior girlfriend of XXX’s is currently pregnant. It appears the will was drafted before she became pregnant. It was signed in November 2017.

The outlet points out that XXX’s net worth was not reported but he apparently did well enough in his career to purchase homes in Florida for several family members.

Photo: Instagram

XXXTentacion’s Mother & 2 Brothers Named In Rapper’s Will was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading XXXTentacion’s Mother & 2 Brothers Named In Rapper’s Will

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close