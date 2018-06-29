CLOSE
Test
Georgia Officer Shoots And Kills A Father Of…
Watch: Chili’s Pulled A Waffle House And Tried…
HUD Official Resigns And Rips Into Ben Carson
Family Of Antwon Rose Wants More Than A…
Mommy Over Everything: Serena Williams Says That She…
Floyd Mayweather Just Dropped $18 Million On This…
Charlottesville Driver Who Plowed Into Crowd At Rally…
How Officers Treat Children During Arrests Could Traumatize…
Permit Patty Is Now Unemployed Patty
13 items
Permit Patty Is The Latest Entitled White Lady…
T.I. Will Boycott 2019 Super Bowl Even Though…
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless During Indy…
Isaac Hayes III
Isaac ‘Ike Dirty’ Hayes III Explains What His…
NFL Players Just Gave Trump Some Food For…
RIP Antwon Rose: Pittsburgh Teen Killed By Police…
Here’s The Ridiculous Excuse The Doctor Who Botched…
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…
Black Lives Matter Is Protesting Until Sacramento Officials…
#SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside…
San Francisco Ends Excessive Court Fees That Keep…
Major Money Moves: Akon is Launching His Own…
Pride: 9-Year Old Boy Is Bullied For Wearing…
10 items
A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood…
9 items
9 Memes That Prove Senegal’s Aliou Cissé Is…
44 items
19 Of The Best Damn Reactions To Juneteenth
Here’s How California Is Trying To Stop Excessive…
The Future of Student Debt For Black People…
Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting…
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
Meek Mill’s Battle Continues As Court Hearing Ends…
Music Videos
Home > Music Videos

Pablo Saucekay Releases Visual For His Single “40” (VIDEO)

5 reads
Leave a comment

Pablo Saucekay stops through the Durtty Boyz HQ to drop off his visual for “40”. Chicago rapper performed at our recent Who’s Hot Showcase in Atlanta.

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Pablo Saucekay Releases Visual For His Single “40” (VIDEO)

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close