Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For Black Celebs To Not Ignore Black Media

Entertainment News
| 06.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

'Uncle Drew' New York Premiere

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

While on the red carpet at the New York premiere of ‘Uncle Drew’, the film’s star Lil Rel Howery opens up to Global Grind about what drove him to be more aware of black journalists.  He reveals what drove him to request that black media not be put at the end of red carpets he’s involved in and why he makes it a point speak to all of them on the carpet.

Watch the video above.

Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For Black Celebs To Not Ignore Black Media was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For Black Celebs To Not Ignore Black Media

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close