CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

1s & 2s: If You’ve Never Witnessed A DJ Cypher, This One Will Get You Hype

Back to the basics.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Mix Weekend

Source: Radio ONe / Radio One

DJing is one of the pillars of hip hop, yet it rarely gets the respect it deserves in comparison to rapping and other aspects of the culture.

Well one group of DJs were keeping the tradition alive with some great scratching and mixing in a video that’s hit Instagram.

Check out DJ Prestoone, The Prodigy, DJ Lalas, DJ Losso and J Krazy in the clip below then swipe through for some more turntable heat.

(Also watch out for a special cameo from Flavor Flav himself!)

1s & 2s: If You’ve Never Witnessed A DJ Cypher, This One Will Get You Hype was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading 1s & 2s: If You’ve Never Witnessed A DJ Cypher, This One Will Get You Hype

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close