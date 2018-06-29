CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael Jackson’s Son Has A Message For Anyone Dissing His Grandaddy

1 reads
Leave a comment
Prince Jackson

Source: Getty / Getty

Joe Jackson‘s recent death was a bitter-sweet moment for many.

On one hand, he raised some of the greatest entertainers to ever bless the music industry — but unfortunately, the brutal, violent, and abusive  behavior became his legacy.

Michael Jackson may have had a tricky relationship with Joe, but Michael’s son Prince says chill on his grandad!

 

Do you agree with Prince? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

giphy

Michael Jackson’s Son Has A Message For Anyone Dissing His Grandaddy was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Michael Jackson’s Son Has A Message For Anyone Dissing His Grandaddy

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close