Michael Jackson’s Son Has A Message For Anyone Dissing His Grandaddy

Joe Jackson‘s recent death was a bitter-sweet moment for many.

On one hand, he raised some of the greatest entertainers to ever bless the music industry — but unfortunately, the brutal, violent, and abusive behavior became his legacy.

Fed up of seeing tweets from people saying we should thank Joe Jackson for Michael Jackson. No. Michael Jackson became Michael Jackson in spite of his father, not because of him.#JoeJackson — Kane Kalvary (@TheGayChrist) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson beat the dog shit out them kids and his wife so bad they still won’t talk to him and Michael died not talking to him and y’all on here like he did what he had to do. Nigga no, he didn’t. — kevin-antoine (@stillexpress) June 27, 2018

Michael Jackson may have had a tricky relationship with Joe, but Michael’s son Prince says chill on his grandad!

