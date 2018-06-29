CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

GG Music: Learn How Rob Markman Turned His Music Dreams Into Reality

Faith and hard work pay off.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Premium Pete, Rob Markman

Source: @BigBallerBenson / Courtesy of Premium Pete

Two O.G.G.’z of the digital game connected for an enlightening podcast about fatherhood, sacrifice and chasing your dreams.

Listen to Rob Markman and Premium Pete chop it up below on The Premium Pete Show’s latest episode, and hit the jump to listen to their Father’s Day podcast from last year, which featured the late great Prodigy just before he passed.

Soak up some game from your OG’s below, you won’t be disappointed. Rob gives detailed stories about his grind to becoming Head Of Content and Genius after XXL, odd jobs and mortgaging his house.

GG Music: Learn How Rob Markman Turned His Music Dreams Into Reality was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading GG Music: Learn How Rob Markman Turned His Music Dreams Into Reality

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close