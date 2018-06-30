CLOSE
Mykko Montana Returns with “Rich Chocolate” (Mixtape)

A Gift To Mykko Montana’s Dedicated Female Fans from his Alter Ego Rich Chocolate. Something for the fellas to vibe to and express some of there thoughts to their lady!

Mykko Montana returns with his pre-album project  “Rich Chocolate”. This project is premature of his album Sprinter Music. If you don’t remember Mykko Montana from his previous hit single “Do It”, you’ve been sleeping, he currently has single titled ‘1000’ that has been blazing the clubs in Atlanta. Stream his current mixtape below.

