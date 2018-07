1PLAYY is still making pit stops in the city, as he drops off this single Stop Playyin’ ft. Big Bank, with all the recent success of his current single “Nascar” the world is ready to hear more from the East Atlanta native. 1PLAYY taps Big Bank for this rendition to the OG Big Bank’s song from 2009 & pays homage to 8 Ball & MJG’s 2001 single. Stream it below

