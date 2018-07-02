What Is Drake’s Son Name? —- “I Only Love Mahbed & My Momma I’m Sorry” !?!?

Drake’s album revealed a lot of shocking news to his fans and all of us here at Hot HQ. So, of course, we all know that line in the hit single “God’s Plan”. The one where Drake says “I only love my bed & my mama, I’m sorry!” Well, come to find out recently after his beef with Pusha T & release of the album Scorpion, it is now proven that Drake does indeed have a son.

I was’nt hiding my son from the world I was hiding the world from my son. –Drake Emotionless Scorpoion Album

Now with the news of fact that Drake does indeed have a son, the next question would assumably be — What is the babies name?

While I have fact-checked and done my research, and come to find out that there is a tweet that is letting everyone know the childs full name and how mind-blowing it really is that we knew his name all along.

Drake's son's name is Adonis Mahbed Graham. So when he said "I only love Mahbed and my momma I'm sorry" He really does loves his son 😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/A2HAaOd7uW — Things Drake Do (@ThingsDrakeDo) July 1, 2018

The Tweet alleges that Drake’s son’s full name is Adonis Mahbed Graham — and in the song “God’s Plan”, Drake sings, “I only love my bed and my momma, I’m sorry”.

It’s SHOCKING STUFF SERIOUSLY! Like honestly, if it were true, it would be pretty brilliant considering we just thought Drake was a sleepy momma’s boy.

The post has been retweeted over 34,000 times from that tweet alone — and re-posted on several other accounts where it’s also gone semi-viral — infers that he was ~ actually ~ saying he loved “Mahbed”.

Signed – S

