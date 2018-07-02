CLOSE
YouTube Orders Jordan Peele’s Sci-Fi Anthology ‘Weird City’ To Series

The "twisted-ass" science fiction show premieres on YouTube Premium in July 2019.

Tracy Morgan Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Since his Oscar win for his critically acclaimed film Get Out, Jordan Peele has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after names. THR reports Peele, and his MonkeyPaw Productions inked an overall TV deal with Amazon Studios less than a month ago, and now his “twisted-ass science fiction” show Weird City has been ordered to series by YouTube.

The show is written and co-created by Peele alongside Key & Peele’s Charlie Sanders. The show will take place in the “not-too-distant future metropolis of weird.” Using sci-fi and comedy, the show will explore issues that pertain to present-day life in “weird” stories.

Peele spoke on his latest move adding in a statement:

“Writer/creator Charlie Sanders and I collaborated on some Key & Peele sketches that took on everything from the ‘Black Republicans’ to ‘Continental Breakfasts’ to ‘Family Matters.’ Now, with YouTube, we present a series of comedy-driven twisted-ass science fiction stories that take place in a world close to ours but just a little bit off.” 

YouTube content chief Susanne Daniels added:

“We are thrilled to be in business with Jordan, Charlie, and Jose, who have brilliantly created a highly entertaining satire that will be a timely send-up of modern society. We are excited to partner with Sonar Entertainment and all of the innovative storytellers behind Weird City to push boundaries and redefine what a comedy series can be.”

Adam Bernstein (Fargo, Scrub) will direct two episodes out of the six-episode first season, Jose Molina (The Tick) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Weird City premieres on YouTube Premium in July 2019. We still waiting on some good news about the Get Out sequel though.

