Offset Gets Out Of Ticket Jam By Letting Cops Facetime Cardi B

For better or for worse, Cardi B is riding hard for her man, Offset. In a tweet posted early Monday morning (July 2), the Migos rapper says a Facetime call from his better half got him out of a ticket jam with police.

“W H E N G O D S H O W S Y O U N O B I T C H C O M P A R E S !!!!!!! Just got let go on a pull over for a FaceTime pic with my wife (SHES THE BEST),” Offset tweeted after 4:00 AM ET this morning. Details around the traffic stop haven’t been publicized, but apparently being married to the hottest female rapper in the game has paid off handsomely.

The couple quietly tied the knot last year and largely kept that out of the public eye for the most part. Cardi B and Offset are expecting a little girl any day now.

Check out Offset bigging up his wife below.

