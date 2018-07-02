CLOSE
Blac Chyna Back On Cougar Crawl, Tags Teen Boxer In IG Post

It isn't confirmed if Devin Haney and Chyna are an item, but she most certainly shouted him out online.

2018 BET Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Blac Chyna allegedly just broke up with her teenaged struggle rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, and apparently is ready to sink her cougar hooks into another baby-faced boo piece. Chyna tagged 19-year-old boxer Devin Haney in an Instagram post but quickly deleted yet the Internet is forever.

Thanks to the quick eyes of blogs on the Internet, the loving shoutout from Chyna was screen capped and shared via social media. In the photo, Haney is seen stunting in a fresh white Lamborghini with Chyna captioning the photo writing “Hi Babe” while tagging his name.

Haney, who turns 20 this November,  is a lightweight fighter out of San Francisco, California, is a rising boxer with 19 wins and no losses. He’s also connected with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and there are videos of the pair sparring and showing off their lightning-fast hand speed.

As of now, all of this is speculation but if Chyna is out here crib-creeping, good luck to Haney.

Photo: WENN

Blac Chyna Back On Cougar Crawl, Tags Teen Boxer In IG Post

