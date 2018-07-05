CLOSE
Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki Minaj Album

Nicki Minaj got some assistance, and Safaree won't let you forget it.

Safaree is still letting it be known that he helped Nicki Minaj become a rap star. Exactly how much will never be known, but he did show off a royalty check for his contributions to the Pink Friday album. 

Scaf Beezy posted a copy of the check on his Instagram Stories on his birthday.

The check is for a healthy $2,342.33 and lists the songs “Roman’s Revenge” and “Did It On’Em.” It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since he’s credited as a “featured artist” on both songs and as a “lyricist” on the latter.

That’s a nice birthday gift indeed.

Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki Minaj Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Continue reading Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki Minaj Album

