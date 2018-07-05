Tiny Hired Private Investigator To Tail T.I.

Tiny Harris was suspicious that her husband T.I. was cheating on her, but she needed the receipts. So naturally, she hired a private investigator.

Yes, Tiny said so herself. And did the P.I. sign an NDA? Because, man…

Reports Page Six:

In a recent interview on Bravo’s new show “Kandi Koated Nights” — hosted by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss — Tiny Harris revealed she’s hired a private investigator to follow her husband, rapper T.I.

“I definitely would recommend it. It is expensive, though. But it worked.”

Harris took matters into her own hands when she suspected T.I. of cheating with several women. T.I. has six children, and the couple have three together.

On the show, Harris also addressed rumors about herself and the buzz that she dated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

“I didn’t have any sex. He flirted with me. I think that was fine. Everybody needs a little attention, especially if she ain’t getting it. If you ain’t giving it, she’s gonna go get it somewhere else.”

Can you imagine the variety of words Tip used when he found out he was getting tailed by a P.I.?

Nevertheless, T.I. and Tiny are still married and using Instagram to send each other messages amidst their ongoing drama.

Hopefully, love will conquer all, one day.

