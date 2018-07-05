Chris Bosh entered into some court drama with his mother, Freida Bosh, after he attempted to evict her from a Texas home he owned. Bosh was countersued by his mother for forcing the eviction, but a judge sided with the former Miami Heats star in the matter.

The Blast reports:

As The Blast first reported, Freida Bosh sued her son Chris accusing him of backing out of his promise to keep a roof over her head for life. She accused him of having her sign away the deed without her knowledge.

Freida sued to stop Chris from evicting her and sought unspecified damages.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the judge in the case came back with his decision and sided with the NBA star. After hearing arguments from sides, the judge granted Bosh’s motion to dismiss the entire case.

The home, which is located in a suburb of Dallas, was the target of a drug raid last December.

—

Photo: WENN

Chris Bosh Wins Court Battle With Mom Over Home Eviction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: