CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Proves You Never Know When Or Where You’ll Fall In Love

Awwwwww.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Newlywed Couple Holding Rose Bouquet

Source: Katrina Juul / EyeEm / Getty

You never really know when or where you’re going to fall in love. It could be at a concert, online, or even on a plane, according to two stealthy matchmakers. On a recent flight, Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) didn’t have a seat next to her boyfriend so she asked a woman to switch seats with her. The woman agreed to switch and found a great guy in the process.

Follow the highlights of Rosey’s thread to see how it all went down below and stay hopeful that true love exists!

Click here for the full play-by-play and hit the flip to find out who hunky “plane bae” turned out to be.

This Proves You Never Know When Or Where You’ll Fall In Love was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading This Proves You Never Know When Or Where You’ll Fall In Love

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close