Drake’s Confessional “March 14” Reportedly Came Before Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon”

When Drake dropped his latest album Scorpion on June 29, the project came with a confession.

On the tracks “March 14” and “Emotionless,” the 6 God admits to fathering a child with Sophie Brussaux, something Pusha T accused him of on “The Story Of Adidon” diss track.

But according to Rolling Stone, “March 14” wasn’t a response to Pusha’s accusations like many assumed. A source reportedly close to Drake confirmed the track was recorded “way, way before” “The Story of Adidon.”

T-Minus, who co-produced “March 14,” also backed up that narrative.

“I’m assuming [Drake] called the record ‘March 14′ ’cause that’s when he did the record,” T-Minus said. “I never even heard the content of the song until the album dropped. It was something private; it was supposed to be kept secure. The information got out and I’m assuming that’s how Push knew [about the child].”

Drake’s Confessional “March 14” Reportedly Came Before Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

