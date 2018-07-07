CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is A MUST SEE (SPOILER ALERT)

1 reads
Leave a comment
The 36th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

The highly anticipated Whitney Houston documentary, Whitney, is finally in theaters and boy oh boy did it deliver!

Everything you wanted to know about Nippy, you were told. Everything you thought you knew about Whit was totally wrong. The doc takes you through every emotion from excited to deep sadness, to total shock!

 

Check out these 7 reasons why Whitney is a must see film.

And if you don’t like spoiler alerts, sorry luv — enjoy.

via GIPHY

7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is A MUST SEE (SPOILER ALERT) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading 7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is A MUST SEE (SPOILER ALERT)

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close