GG Music: Apollo S.T.U.N.T.’s Smooth Sound Is Here To Stay

Repping Ferguson, MO, the artist and entrepreneur is grateful for every opportunity.

Apollo STUNT

Ferguson, Missouri is known by most for the unrest that followed Mike Brown‘s murder in 2014.

But Apollo S.T.U.N.T. is coming from Ferguson with a perspective that news cameras and social media activists can’t provide.

The homegrown and college educated artist-slash-entrepreneur plans to use his talent as a musician to create opportunities for himself and other artists to share their creativity with the world.

Stream Apollo’s latest project “7th Letter” below and click through to learn more about his inspirations and career highlights so far.

