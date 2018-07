After all Brother Nature has done for her and her fam, how could Canela do him like this?

These does really ain’t loyal.

Smh Canela just ran off with my chain 😒 pic.twitter.com/PGrUw4RSNg — Brother Nature (@COLDGAMEKELV) July 7, 2018

Twitter can y’all help me find my chain? pic.twitter.com/obKm69pjYu — Brother Nature (@COLDGAMEKELV) July 9, 2018

Tay Tay would never, by the way.

Y’all already know I had to pull up on my girl Tay Tay 😂 pic.twitter.com/v5M0BWZwrI — Brother Nature (@COLDGAMEKELV) July 2, 2018

