Ben Simmons Claims Tinashe Is Stalking Him & Kendall Jenner

Ben Simmons is turning the tables on Tinashe and claiming she’s the one that can’t leave him alone and not the other way around. Folks close to the Philadelphia 76ers star and NBA Rookie Of The Year say Simmons is close to hiring more security because he said Tinash won’t leave him and Kendall Jenner alone.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Simmons tell us … Tinashe’s been suspiciously popping up regularly at places he goes with Kendall … way past the point of coincidence. You’ll remember, the singer showed up at Delilah Thursday, and a couple weeks prior she surfaced at Poppy in WeHo when Ben was there.

We’re told Ben is convinced Tinashe cannot accept the fact he ended their relationship and has moved on with Kendall. He believes she’s showing up to keep tabs on him so she can see if there’s a chink in the armor between him and Kendall.

Our sources say Ben thinks she’s become so obsessive he doesn’t want to take chances … especially because of Kendall, and that’s why he’s talking about hiring extra muscle.

This would totally contradict Tinashe saying Simmons keeps texting her as she did so recently after leaving a club where her ex-boyfriend and new lady were hanging out at. So far, it’s all speculative.

