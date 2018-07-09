CLOSE
National
Home > National

Everything We Know About The Unrest In Haiti

A proposed fuel price hike ignited the violent uprising.

1 reads
Leave a comment

There appeared to be some easing of tensions Monday in Haiti after an uprising against a government plan to increase fuel prices. Police moved in to calm several days of violent protests that included burning tires and looting stores.

See Also: 5 Things To Know About The Oxfam Sex Scandal In Haiti

Some government opposition members have called for a nationwide general strike and the resignation of the prime minister, the Miami Herald reported. Meanwhile, several American missionary groups remained stranded, as some airlines resumed flights in and out of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

A group from River Oaks Community Church in Goshen, Indiana was among those trying to return to the United States. On Sunday, the church posted a Facebook message seeking prayer for Haiti and the safe return of its members.

The U.S. embassy on Saturday strongly urged Americans visiting Haiti to avoid the unrest, which is centered in Port-au-Prince. They also advised confirming travel plans before venturing to the airport.

Violent protests erupted on Friday after the government announced a sharp hike in fuel prices. The price increase, which took effect at midnight, called for a 38 percent increase for gas, 47 percent for diesel and 51 percent for kerosene, according to the newspaper.

The uprising prompted Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant to announce a temporary suspension of the fuel hike on Saturday. However, the suspension failed to calm angry protesters, many still struggling to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed the country’s already crumbling infrastructure.

The decision to raise fuel prices was part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. It’s part of several reform measures that Haiti, the hemisphere’s poorest country, agreed to pursue to increase revenues and strengthen the economy.

Haiti would have access to $96 million of international donor funding by successfully implementing the reforms by the end of September.

SEE ALSO:

Travel Agency Robbed Black Women Going To The Essence Music Festival

Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding Note With N-Word In His Upscale Hotel Room

Lorraine Motel

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

29 photos Launch gallery

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Continue reading Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

Everything We Know About The Unrest In Haiti was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close