Today, Reebok Classic announce that Lil Yachty will be repping the Classic Leather for the next phase of the Always Classic Fall Winter 2018 campaign. As one of the brand’s most disruptive individuals Lil Yachty seamlessly blends authentic creativity and stylish flare, continuously embodying the Always Classic campaign philosophy of embracing your bold creative individualism.

The self-proclaimed King of the Youth, quickly skyrocketing to international stardom through his genre-defying sound, Lil Yachty and the Classic Leather gum are united in their mission to break boundaries and defy expectations. Neither Yachty nor the timeless sneaker are restricted by the rules of others.

Lil Yachty’s rapid rise to worldwide recognition and acclaim has established him as an Always Classic. As a rapper whose lyrics and uninhibited earnestness transcends the borders that the genre demands, he approaches style with the same creative individualism. The Classic Leather provides Yachty with the ultimate blank canvas, the building block that allows him to explore his creative voice and fearless style.

Simple, powerful, timeless, the Classic Leather silhouette is truly iconic and hugely versatile – a style staple, worn by the fashion community and leading taste-makers across the world and essential piece of any sneaker collection. Originally crafted for the streets – not the tracks, the Classic Leather broke ground in ‘83 and has withstood the test of time. As the brand’s most iconic dual gender sneaker, the Classic Leather is the defined by its unique timeless attitude and is true to Reebok’s heritage and DNA.

In Fashion: LIL YACHTY WEARS THE ICONIC CLASSIC LEATHER SNEAKER IN REEBOK CLASSIC FW18 CAMPAIGN was originally published on stuffflypeoplelike.com

Also On Hot 107.9: