Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Cardi B is officially a mommy! The Bronx rapstress gave birth to her and Offset‘s baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday night in an Atlanta hospital. Her husband was by her side at the time of the birth.
This is Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth. The pair have been in the headlines for months, first starting with their secret marriage last September, their big proposal last year and the baby reveal on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.
RELATED: Did Cardi B Ignore Her Doctors Orders To Perform At #BirthdayBashATL2018? [Exclusive Video]
She also performed super preggo at Birthday Bash ATL 2018.
Congrats Bardi!
Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]
Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]
1. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 1 of 22
2. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 2 of 22
3. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 3 of 22
4. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 4 of 22
5. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 5 of 22
6. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 6 of 22
7. Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:ATLPics.Net 7 of 22
8. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 8 of 22
9. Cardi B Migos Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 9 of 22
10. Cardi B Migos Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 10 of 22
11. Cardi B Migos Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 11 of 22
12. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 12 of 22
13. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 13 of 22
14. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 14 of 22
15. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 15 of 22
16. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 16 of 22
17. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 17 of 22
18. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 18 of 22
19. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 19 of 22
20. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 20 of 22
21. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 21 of 22
22. Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:Radio One 22 of 22
Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl was originally published on theboxhouston.com