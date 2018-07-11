CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Baby Bardi is here!

2.44K reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B for GQ

Source: Christian Weber courtesy of GQ / Christian Weber courtesy of GQ

Cardi B is officially a mommy! The Bronx rapstress gave birth to her and Offset‘s baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday night in an Atlanta hospital. Her husband was by her side at the time of the birth.

This is Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth. The pair have been in the headlines for months, first starting with their secret marriage last September, their big proposal last year and the baby reveal on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

RELATED: Did Cardi B Ignore Her Doctors Orders To Perform At #BirthdayBashATL2018? [Exclusive Video]

She also performed super preggo at Birthday Bash ATL 2018. 

Congrats Bardi!

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]

22 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]

Continue reading Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Cardi B Surprises Fans At BirthdayBashATL2018 [Exclusive Photos]

Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl was originally published on theboxhouston.com

cardi b , Cardi b atlanta , Cardi b gives birth

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close