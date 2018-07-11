Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Cardi B is officially a mommy! The Bronx rapstress gave birth to her and Offset‘s baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday night in an Atlanta hospital. Her husband was by her side at the time of the birth.

This is Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth. The pair have been in the headlines for months, first starting with their secret marriage last September, their big proposal last year and the baby reveal on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

She also performed super preggo at Birthday Bash ATL 2018.

Congrats Bardi!

