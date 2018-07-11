Is Offset The Reason Cardi B’s Ex-Manager Is Suing Rapper?

Cardi B was recently hit with a $10 million lawsuit from her former manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, answering with her own $15 million countersuit. According to a new report, Shaft claims his hands-on involvement in the life and career of Cardi came as a result of him wanting to protect her from her husband and Migos rapper, Offset.

Page Six reports:

However, sources close to Shaft say that he was just trying to take care of the star — finding her a home, and even buying her new teeth.

One said that Shaft had protected her from other vultures — including her new husband, Offset, after he charged her $50,000 for his work on her track “Lick.”

According to a source, Offset first demanded $25,000 and then upped his fee, saying it was purely “business.”

The source added: “Shaft taught Cardi B the ropes, even to the point of opening her first bank account, buying her new teeth, getting her an apartment and enabling her to transform [and] normalize her day-to-day life. These are not actions of someone looking to exploit or take advantage of a young artist.”

This won’t be the last bit of information to come forth regarding this matter, not by a long shot.

