Is Offset The Reason Cardi B’s Ex-Manager Is Suing Rapper?

Klenord "Shaft" Raphael claims he was only looking out for his former artist and wanted to protect her.

Joel McHale, Michael Che and Offset during an appearance on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Cardi B was recently hit with a $10 million lawsuit from her former manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, answering with her own $15 million countersuit. According to a new report, Shaft claims his hands-on involvement in the life and career of Cardi came as a result of him wanting to protect her from her husband and Migos rapper, Offset.

Page Six reports:

However, sources close to Shaft say that he was just trying to take care of the star — finding her a home, and even buying her new teeth.

One said that Shaft had protected her from other vultures — including her new husband, Offset, after he charged her $50,000 for his work on her track “Lick.”

According to a source, Offset first demanded $25,000 and then upped his fee, saying it was purely “business.”

The source added: “Shaft taught Cardi B the ropes, even to the point of opening her first bank account, buying her new teeth, getting her an apartment and enabling her to transform [and] normalize her day-to-day life. These are not actions of someone looking to exploit or take advantage of a young artist.”

This won’t be the last bit of information to come forth regarding this matter, not by a long shot.

Photo: WENN

Is Offset The Reason Cardi B’s Ex-Manager Is Suing Rapper? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

