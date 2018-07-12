CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

29 reads
Leave a comment
New England Patriots Practice

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Ex-NFL Star Gets Sacked With Felonies After Assaulting Girlfriend

Former New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks Cornerback, Brandon Browner, has been charged with at least four felonies and two misdemeanors after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend earlier this week.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to reports Browner was charged with one count of attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary, person present, and false imprisonment. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child. Browner allegedly broke into the home of an ex-girlfriend through a locked window and forced the woman back inside when she tried to run. He proceeded to “allegedly physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim inside the residence.”

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Browner’s bail has been set at $10 million. If convicted as charged, Browner faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison, according to TMZ.

Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close