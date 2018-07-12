BlueFaceBally & Gunna Team Up For “Porshe” Produced By Dun Deal, Fuse of 808 Mafia, & Blessed [AUDIO]

2 of Atlanta’s rising artists, BlueFaceBally and Gunna recently linked for “Porshe” which is produced by Dun Deal, Fuse (808 Mafia) & Blessed. “Porshe” is BlueFaceBally’s first single off his upcoming mixtape which is the follow up to his debut project, ‘Blue Face Trip’ which released earlier this year executive produced by Dun Deal.

Meet BlueFaceBally:

BlueFaceBally is a 19-year-old artist from East Atlanta, GA. Music has always been the heart of the household as both of his parents hail from New York and his mother is an active poet, while his father formerly rapped. Bally grew up listening to East Coast acts such as the Fugees, Mobb Deep, and A Tribe Called Quest and was eventually introduced to other aspects of Hip Hop.

Bally recorded his first song over 2 years ago and decided to pursue a career as a musician after the ample responses he received from strangers online. The positive feedback triggered Bally to get more musically inclined and study the craft more in-depth, elevating his creativity.

His sound is melodic and airy and Bally is currently signed to his mentor and hit producer, Dun Deal and his label, 4NXChange Records. Bally’s debut project, ‘Blue Face Trip’ released mid-March and features production from Dun Deal, Chopsquad DJ of Metro Boomin’s, Boominati, and a feature from Reese Laflare. Bally explains that the project will take fans on a trippy hallucination through his mind and aims to make people feel happy and confident through his music.

