Petition Demands Charlamagne Tha God Be Fired After Rape Allegations Resurface

The accuser wants her case reopened.

Producers Series With Jahlil Beats

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God has found himself in the hot seat once again, this time for a rape case that happened back in 2001.

Charlamagne was accused of raping a 15-year-old when he was 22 at the time. He denied the allegations and eventually was found guilty of a lesser charge — contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to three years probation.

Now, 17 years later, the woman who accused him of rape, Jessica Reid, wants to reopen the case. According to a report by The Blast, she is now seeking legal representation.

There is even a petition that was launched on Care2 to get Charlamagne fired from his co-host spot on The Breakfast Club. It has over 6,000 supporters so far.

Charlmagne has claimed his innocence before in an interview with DJ Akademiks where he retold his side of the story.

Meanwhile, in the police report filed in 2001, Reid and her friend claimed that they were picked up one evening and brought to a short-stay Naval housing facility. They say they were given a liquid to drink that tasted like soda, which was the last thing they remembered before Reid’s friend woke up to a man trying to kiss her. She claimed to have pushed the man away and went searching for Reid. When she found her, she says Reid was naked and crying, saying she had been raped. When the two were brought to a local hospital, the staff corroborated that a sexual assault had occurred and Reid identified Charlamagne as the culprit.

Charlamagne has yet to respond to the petition or Reid wanting to reopen the case. We’ll continued to keep you updated if major updates arise.

Petition Demands Charlamagne Tha God Be Fired After Rape Allegations Resurface was originally published on globalgrind.com

