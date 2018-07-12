Photo of Young Cardi B Is The Latest Meme Sensation On The Internet

My momma said y’all hang out on the porch all day cuz y’all lights off. pic.twitter.com/CdybGJ30n3 — Greeze Halpert (@DeeGreezy) July 10, 2018

Cardi B might be one of the world’s biggest superstars at the moment, but she let the world know her sense of humor is perfectly intact. A photo of a five-year-old Bardi B affectionately known as Belcalis Almanzar at the time hit the web.

Immediately, the internet took the photo and did what it did best and memed the hell out of it.

The throwback photo of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper sparked the creation of hilarious “My Mommy Says” memes that were so good even Cardi had to share some via her IG page. One of the memes she shared was hilariously and accurately captioned “My momma said Y’all have to play with me,” and Cardi stating under it “Yaaaa annoying for this Leave five-year-old Belcalis alone .”

Those weren’t the only ones either, from young Cardi not being able to “sit down cuz Y’all got roaches” or becoming a medallion on her husband’s chain the internet’s cleverness was on full display.

Offset rocking Cardi B’s meme as a chain 😂😂 #Memes pic.twitter.com/Wahi72I2Zd — Ken Do (@K3ndl3) July 11, 2018

“ You didn’t really tag me. You just touched my shirt. You’re still it. “ pic.twitter.com/OmcKNrxqQO — Officially Jaded (@savvysavageee) July 11, 2018

Of course, someone had the bright idea to start an actual parody account @YoungCardiB sharing different scenarios that could accurately describe what young Bardi could be saying in the picture.

My momma say only I can play with baby Kulture pic.twitter.com/shSHXsfili — Young Cardi B (@YoungCardiB) July 11, 2018

My momma said y’all not supposed to be in the room with the door closed pic.twitter.com/zaQez6mwqG — Young Cardi B (@YoungCardiB) July 12, 2018

my momma also say y’all gotta follow me now, so pic.twitter.com/RXtSzhIgHm — Young Cardi B (@YoungCardiB) July 12, 2018

Momma said I can come in this room cause you don’t pay no bills in this house pic.twitter.com/F9vUak4ys8 — Young Cardi B (@YoungCardiB) July 12, 2018

It’s not the baby picture of Cardi and Offset’s bundle of joy Kulture that people so desperately want to see but it’s definitely still supplying joy to the world. Hit the flip for hilarious memes below.

