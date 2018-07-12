CLOSE
Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video

She's back with a summer anthem

Young M.A is back, and she’s hosting a classic New York City pool party in the new visual for her track “PettyWap,” which was released on Tuesday, July 10.

The video was directed by ShotByCisco, and captures all the highlights of a good summer kickback, including water guns, pool toys, and even a nice wholesome twerking contests. If you haven’t been to a pool party yet this summer, this visual is definitely going to give you a lot of F.O.M.O.

