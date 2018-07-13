CLOSE
Killed It! KeKe Wyatt Has The Perfect Response To Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’

2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The #DoTheShiggy challenge has taken Drake‘s “In My Feelings” to a whole new level when it comes to dance videos. But when it comes to singing, KeKe Wyatt‘s cover of the track is so dope and timely that no one else should attempt to follow. 

 

Keke always brings her A game with the vocals. And with a name like hers, she’s the perfect person to respond to “Keke, do you love me?”

 

Check out the cute response below.

