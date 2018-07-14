CLOSE
Last Of A Dying Breed: This Is The Only Blockbuster Left!

They could have bought Netflix for $50 million back in 2000.

ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Two

Source: Patrick Wymore / Getty

For millennials who remember how dominant Blockbuster was in the 1990’s, it’s hard to believe that there’s only on store left standing in the streaming era.

It’s even more amazing when you remember that 18 years ago, Blockbuster had the chance to buy Netflix (the competitor that most agree put them out of business) for just $50 million.

Today, Netflix is reportedly worth $32.9 billion and is available in 40 countries.

All you can do is shake your head and salute the folks holding it down at the Bend, Oregon chain.

