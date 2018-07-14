Rico Nasty is one of many women currently taking over the rap game.

Her latest freestyle, “Big Dick Energy,” is proof why.

Hit the jump to learn more about Rico, Lil Lay and more lyrical ladies to stream immediately.

GG Music: Rico Nasty Showed The World What “Big D*** Energy” Sounds Like was originally published on globalgrind.com

