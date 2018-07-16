CLOSE
Smh: Another White Person Felt Safe Using The N-Word Around Black People & Chaos Ensues

They never learn.

Screaming Man With Cotton Emitting From Ears Against Gray Background

Source: Karsten Jipp / EyeEm / Getty

I don’t know what it is about public transportation that brings out the boldness in racist White people, but another one tried their luck by using the N-word around Black folks.

Some of us might remember how things like this end when rapper Princess Nokia threw her afternoon lunch at a New York subway racist last year. Now, a Chicago bigot was on the receiving end of Black fury.

According to WGN 9, a White man was arguing with passengers at a train stop and eventually the N-word is thrown around. A Black guy then removes his shirt and glasses, which is never a good sign for a bigot, and eventually he punches the White guy causing him to land on the edge of the track.

The Black guy then hits the White guy again, nearly sending him into the train tracks. Eventually, other passengers intervene.

According to a witness, the man who was punched used several racial slurs before the violent scene. The video has since gone viral with over 2 million views. Check it out for yourself below.

Smh.

Tried it.

Until the next racist plays with their life.

Smh: Another White Person Felt Safe Using The N-Word Around Black People & Chaos Ensues was originally published on globalgrind.com

