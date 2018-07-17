Boy Erased, in theaters this November, is based off Garrard Conley‘s heartbreaking memoir of the same name. Written and directed by Joel Edgerton, the film adaptation portrays Conley as a young man after being outed as gay to his religious parents at 19 years old. Pressured into attending gay conversion therapy, young Conley (played by Lucas Hedges) butts heads with his therapist.
Watch a sneak peek below and head to a theater near you on November 2nd to see it in full. The highly anticipated film also stars Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, in addition to Edgerton himself.
‘Boy Erased’ Trailer Shows What It’s Like To Go Through Gay Conversion Therapy was originally published on globalgrind.com