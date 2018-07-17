‘Boy Erased’ Trailer Shows What It’s Like To Go Through Gay Conversion Therapy

Here is our very first #BoyErased poster. In theaters November. pic.twitter.com/zafQQc7Axf — joel edgerton (@joeledgerton1) July 17, 2018

Boy Erased, in theaters this November, is based off Garrard Conley‘s heartbreaking memoir of the same name. Written and directed by Joel Edgerton, the film adaptation portrays Conley as a young man after being outed as gay to his religious parents at 19 years old. Pressured into attending gay conversion therapy, young Conley (played by Lucas Hedges) butts heads with his therapist.

Watch a sneak peek below and head to a theater near you on November 2nd to see it in full. The highly anticipated film also stars Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, in addition to Edgerton himself.

Here it is. A glimpse of #BoyErased. Features a new song by @iamjonsi and @troyesivan and a stellar ensemble including Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, @russellcrowe, Flea and many more. pic.twitter.com/tN9RmETIrK — joel edgerton (@joeledgerton1) July 17, 2018

