Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day On The Job

Mercedes-Benz dealership in China

Source: picture alliance / Getty

CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day

Walter Carr, an Alabama college student, whose car broke down the day before his first day of work at his new job decided to make the 20 mile trip on foot because he couldn’t secure a ride.

Hours before his first day working for Bellhops Movers, Carr started walking at midnight, making it to the town by 4 a.m. When he got there he encountered Pelham police officers, who took him to breakfast and dropped him at his assignment.

 

Jenny Lamey says Carr declined her offer to rest before working, instead he went straight to work. Impressed by his work ethic, she started a GoFundMe that raised more than $6,600. When Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin learned about his new employee, he drove from Tennessee to surprise him with a new whip.

