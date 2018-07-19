King Combs & Chris Brown’s “Love You Better” Visual Is Vibes

King Combs is steadily building a name for himself aside from simply being recognized as Diddy’s son in his new visual to “Love You Better”. The smooth, summertime vibe features Chris Brown and has been subtly killing clubs and airways worldwide.

King Combs certainly does possess similar traits to his father, though, and has the moves like Jagger but with his own spunk.

The visual mimics the often used 90s theme of featuring various cameos by other relevant musicians such as DJ Khaled, RJ Mr. L.A, Kap G, and King Comb’s blood brother, Justin Combs.

Watch King Combs & Chris Brown star in “Love You Better” music video below.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

