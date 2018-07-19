CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

King Combs & Chris Brown’s “Love You Better” Visual Is Vibes

0 reads
Leave a comment

King Combs is steadily building a name for himself aside from simply being recognized as Diddy’s son in his new visual to “Love You Better”. The smooth, summertime vibe features Chris Brown and has been subtly killing clubs and airways worldwide.

King Combs certainly does possess similar traits to his father, though, and has the moves like Jagger but with his own spunk.

The visual mimics the often used 90s theme of featuring various cameos by other relevant musicians such as DJ Khaled, RJ Mr. L.A, Kap G, and King Comb’s blood brother, Justin Combs.

Watch King Combs & Chris Brown star in “Love You Better” music video below.

 

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

chris brown , Durtty Boyz , Durtty Daily , king combs , lalaa shepard

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading King Combs & Chris Brown’s “Love You Better” Visual Is Vibes

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close