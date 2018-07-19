CLOSE
Azealia Banks Wants Wendy Williams To Die While On Air

The Harlem rapper is no stranger for saying off the wall comments, but this one is way up there with among her worse yet.

Azealia Banks has the talent necessary to break out big in the music world, but she’s become infamous for her antics away from the microphone. After Wendy Williams spoke on the Harlem rapper’s recent Wild ‘N Out run-in and issues with Nick Cannon, Banks wrote in an Instagram story that she hopes the host dies on air.

Page Six reports:

“She seems to be smart, but angry. Her anger seems to be the problem,” Williams said on her show. “I’m not familiar with her music, I’m just familiar with her anger.”

Banks must have heard about Williams’ comments because she said she wants the talk show host to “drop dead.”

“Omg can Wendy Williams have another stroke on TV and finally drop dead?” Banks wrote on her Instagram story. “I would love to see her die on air.”

Banks was referring to Williams’ health scare when she fainted on live TV in October, which she later revealed to be part of her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

The outlet adds that Banks took down her Twitter account after getting blasted with criticism over her comments. Williams has yet to respond to Banks’ words.

Billboard writer Michael Saponara posted the IG story screenshot via Twitter, which can be seen below.

