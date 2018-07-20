Grammy Award-nominated singer Mario is making a comeback and with his new single “Drowning,” it seems like relationship woes are on his mind.

The track is apart of Mario’s upcoming studio album Dancing Shadows, which will be his first full-length project since 2009’s D.N.A.

On “Drowning,” Mario croons between tenor and falsetto as he laments his relationship with a lover — a relationship he can’t seem to get enough of, but unfortunately has him drowning. “This experience was an intense one for me,” Mario told Billboard. “And sonically, the bittersweet chord progressions match the emotion of the story I’m telling.”

Peep the visuals for the track below and be sure to watch out for Dancing Shadows when it’s released in the fall!

GG Music: Mario Gets Deep About A Lover In His New Music Video “Drowning” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: