We’re not sure what’s going on with Faith Evans, but after this week, we’re all looking at her like, what’s really good?

Earlier this week, rumors began swirling that she married Stevie J in Las Vegas. You know Steebie; Joseline’s baby daddy and Faith’s ex-husband Biggie‘s former friend.

Sleez and Faith did in fact get married this week. And the new Mrs. Jordan took to social media to reaffirm their whirlwind romance.

Here she is back in March hanging with Stevie’s daughter:

My fave! @princessahmni A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on Mar 24, 2018 at 6:41pm PDT

As news of her matrimony to Steebie spread like wild fire on the Internet, so did her comments about her surprisingly wild sexual experiences with late husband Biggie Smalls.

I’m really not joking lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/2ZkppCytig — unfriendly black hottie (@KC17__) July 17, 2018

And you know the Internet isn’t letting that one go:

Biggie and Faith Evans backstage after shows. pic.twitter.com/Oyx2gCCjCo — 2002 Chris Jericho (@ASAPVick_) July 18, 2018

That may have been real love, but Faith has apparently found love again with Stevie J. The duo dropped a new video about their love story entitled “A Minute”.

If she’s happy, we’re happy for her. Sis just makes some very questionable decisions.

Hit the flip to see the moment Stevie and Faith decided to try their hand at love.

What The Faith Is Going On: Stevie J & Faith Evans Drop New Intimate Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: