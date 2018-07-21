British blog The Sun is reporting that Beyoncé’s next album will be shot in Rome’s collessium and streamed on Netflix.

Bey’s seventh album will basically be “a collection of music videos, which she is planning to shoot at the ruins of the Colosseum in Rome,” according to the report.

Netflix apparently made a seven-figure deal for Lemonade but contractual obligations between HBO and TIDAL made it impossible.

The source said: “Beyoncé has been hard at work on her next solo album and it is shaping up well. She wants it to be even more ground-breaking and visually impressive than Lemonade, which is why she is scouting out locations which will really wow people.

BeyFlix: Beyoncé’s Next Album Might Be A Netflix Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: