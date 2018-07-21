CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

BeyFlix: Beyoncé’s Next Album Might Be A Netflix Movie

Reports she’s prepping a “ground shattering new visual album.”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2

Source: Beyonce.com / Courtesy of Beyonce.com

British blog The Sun is reporting that Beyoncé’s next album will be shot in Rome’s collessium and streamed on Netflix.

Bey’s seventh album will basically be “a collection of music videos, which she is planning to shoot at the ruins of the Colosseum in Rome,” according to the report.

Netflix apparently made a seven-figure deal for Lemonade but contractual obligations between HBO and TIDAL made it impossible.

The source said: “Beyoncé has been hard at work on her next solo album and it is shaping up well. She wants it to be even more ground-breaking and visually impressive than Lemonade, which is why she is scouting out locations which will really wow people.

BeyFlix: Beyoncé’s Next Album Might Be A Netflix Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading BeyFlix: Beyoncé’s Next Album Might Be A Netflix Movie

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close