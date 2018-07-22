CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When Mom Does It

It’s the difference between trauma and triumph for the tender-headed.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mother carrying her son in a supermarket

Source: Plush Studios / Getty

The look on this baby’s face while Dad tries to do her hair is something all of the tender-headed folks can relate to.

Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When Mom Does It was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When Mom Does It

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close