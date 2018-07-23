CLOSE
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Attempting To Rent Out Roman Colosseum

One can only imagine that this would be part of their OTR II tour experience or another epic video shoot.

Celebrities at the Los Angeles Clippers game

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Jay-Z and Beyoncé already have proven they’re balling on a level that most of us will never get to experience. The power couple is once again prepping to show the world how to properly stunt with the news that the Carters are attempting to rent out the Roman Colosseum for reasons unknown.

NME reports:

Bey filed a request with the local government to rent out the Italian landmark on July 7 and 8, which would have overlapped with the Rome stop of their ‘On The Run II’ tour, according to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

The request was apparently denied, with the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage stating that Italian scientist Alberto Angela had already reserved the space.

The Ministry also noted that the request was made on short notice, and that the Colosseum is, as one might imagine, a “very complicated place.”

The outlet reports that Hov and Bey filed yet another request to rent out the massive landmark. Stay tuned because if Jay-Z and Beyoncé pull this off, it will go down in history without a doubt.

Photo: WENN

