Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In New “Damage” Music Video

#NotPrepared.

Pride Parade With Mya

Source: C.McGraw/ Victoria Said It / C.McGraw/ Victoria Said It-WFUN/WHHL

Mya is ready for you now.

The R&B diva continues to bring the sexy with songs from her eighth studio album TKO (The Knock Out). 

This time, she has a music video for her track “Damage” and Mya is certainly causing some wreckage with the raw energy she brings to Galen Hooks‘ choreography.

We’ve covered Hooks before on our Instagram page and it should already give you a teaser of what’s in store…

 

Flames.

Watch how Hooks, who also directed “Damage,” brought out the best in an R&B favorite below!

This list is not in any specific order.

